HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Syed Modi International: Indian youngsters record stunning wins

Syed Modi International: Indian youngsters record stunning wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 27, 2025 18:11 IST

x

Tanvi Sharma stuns Okuhara, Manraj Singh oust Prannoy to make quarters.

Teen Tanvi Sharma stunned second seed Nozomi Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow on Thursday.

IMAGE: Teen Tanvi Sharma stunned second seed Nozomi Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Manraj Singh created a flutter at the Syed Modi International, stunning the former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan and HS Prannoy respectively to enter the quarterfinals in Lucknow on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Tanvi, who had reached the US Open Super 300 final earlier this year, notched a morale-boosting 13-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over second seed Okuhara in a 59-minute thriller.

Manraj, 19, then delivered a sensational performance to oust Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, 21-15, 21-18 in just 43 minutes, sending shockwaves through the men's singles draw.

 

Top seed Unnati Hooda too booked her place in the last-eight with a commanding 21-15, 21-10 win over Tasnim Mir, while Mithun Manjunath outlasted sixth seed Tharun Mannepalli 21-16, 17-21, 21-17 in another all-Indian second-round contest.

Unnati will face seventh seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, who edged past Devika Sihag 16-21, 21-19, 21-17, while Mithun is set to take on Manraj, who had won Uganda International Challenge and Iran Fajr International Challenge early this year, in the quarterfinals.

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, brushed aside Saneeth Dayanand 21-6, 21-16 to set up a quarterfinal clash with a fit-again Priyanshu Rajawat, who overcame BM Rahul Bharadwaj 21-16, 10-21, 21-12 in a hard-fought encounter.

Kiran George, Alap Mishra and Siddharth Gupta, however, bowed out after losing their respective second-round matches.

In women's singles, Isharani Baruah shocked sixth seed Polina Buhrova 21-15, 21-8 to move into the quarterfinals, where she will face Turkey's fourth seed Neslihan Arin. Tanya Hemanth and Anupama Upadhyaya, however, exited after second-round defeats.

In men's doubles, fifth seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun progressed with a 21-12, 21-18 win over Malaysia's Lau Yi Sheng and Lim Tze Jian.

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand eased into the women's doubles quarterfinals with a 21-17, 21-12 win over compatriots Zenith Abbigail and Likhita Srivastava.

Hariharan and Treesa also entered the mixed doubles quarterfinals, as did the pair of Nithin HV and Srinidhi Narayanan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

U-19 Tri-series: India A lose to Afghanistan again!
U-19 Tri-series: India A lose to Afghanistan again!
Nagal knocked out of Aus Open wild card play-off tourney
Nagal knocked out of Aus Open wild card play-off tourney
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gaikwad, Rinku, Patidar back in Test mix!
Gaikwad, Rinku, Patidar back in Test mix!
Beckham Goes Back To School In Vizag
Beckham Goes Back To School In Vizag

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

VIDEOS

Caravan Bus service will start soon, tourists will get the comfort of a moving hotel, know its special features3:41

Caravan Bus service will start soon, tourists will get...

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM Siddaramaiah0:24

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM...

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar speaks on Bihars mission to curb mafias1:19

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO