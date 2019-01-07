PIX: Dhoni, Rohit off to Australia for ODI series

rediff.com

January 07, 2019 21:23 IST

MS Dhoni

Members of the India One-day international squad, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, on Monday, left for Australia for the three match series beginning on Saturday.

The players took the flight in the afternoon, a Board of Control for Cricket in India official confirmed.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who is part of the ODI squad, posted pictures with Dhoni and Rohit on social media before departure.

Rohit Sharma

"Off to Australia with @msdhoni @ImRo45," tweeted Jadhav.

Rohit, who was also in the Test squad, had flown back to Mumbai for the birth of his child.

India, on Monday, created history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

