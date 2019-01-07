India's 'rock' star Pujara hails teammates after series win

January 07, 2019 10:53 IST

'This is the best Indian side I have been part of'

IMAGE: Player of the series, Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates with the trophy. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

India's top run accumulator Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday described the current team which clinched the country's maiden Test series win in Australia as the best he has been a part of with lethal bowling attack complementing the batting.

Pujara, who scored 521 runs at an average of 74 with the help of three hundreds, was named Player of the Series in the historic series win.

"It's a great feeling for all of us. We've been working hard to win a series overseas, and winning in Australia has never been easy. This is the best Indian side I have been part of. I would like to congratulate the team," he said after India clinched the four-match series 2-1.

The fourth and final Test at the SCG ended in a draw after the fifth day's play was abandoned due to persistent rain. India clinched the series 2-1, ending a 71-year-old long wait of winning a Test series on Australian soil.

The 30-year-old Pujara was all praise for the bowling attack.

"We've had four bowlers, and it's not easy taking 20 wickets, so credit goes to all our fast bowlers and spinners...It is remarkable," he said.

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates on winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Asked about his tremendous form in the Test series, Pujara said, "I am really pleased with my contribution. As a batsman, I was just getting used to the pace and bounce.

"Apart from that, playing in South Africa and England has helped me improve my technique. For me, it's all about preparation and I was very well prepared."

He said his first hundred of the series in Adelaide was special.

"Scoring a ton at Adelaide and going 1-0 up is what we were aiming for."

On his future plans, he said, "I'll be playing some first-class cricket back home, and I'll play some county cricket during the IPL.

"The next Test series is some 6-7 months away. it'll give me some time to prepare. I would like to play white-ball cricket, but Test cricket is my priority, and it always be so."