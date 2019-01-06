Rohit Sharma reveals name of baby girl

January 06, 2019 19:24 IST

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby girl on December 30, 2018.

The 31-year-old batsman took to Twitter to reveal the name of their new-born daughter.

“I spent last night On the last flight to you Took a whole day up Trying to get way up. Baby Samaira,” he posted on social media.

Rohit could not be present to witness the birth of his first child as he was part of the Indian team that won a historic Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

After three years of marital bliss, the couple welcomed their daughter.

A few days ago, Rohit had shared the first glimpse of his bundle of joy with his fans and captioned it: “Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019.”