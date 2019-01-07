PIX; Team India celebrate with fans, family after historic Test series win

January 07, 2019 11:45 IST

The Virat Kohli-led India made history on Monday after the 5th day's play in the 4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground was called off due to rain and the match was drawn.

India won the series 2-1, having taken a lead after winning the 3rd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week. And the joy knew no bounds as the Indian team celebrated with fans and family at the SCG.

Here are some of the memorable celebratory moments...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is embraced by wife Anuskha Sharma after India beat Australia to win the four-match Test series 2-1 on Day 5 of the 4th Test in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with members of the Bharat Army after India's 2-1 series win on Monday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant break into a jig in celebration. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

IMAGE: IMAGE: Virat Kohli leads the team in a lap of honour around the SCG . Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara is egged on to shake a leg as the Indian team celebrates. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images