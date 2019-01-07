PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Team India

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 13:04 IST

'Congratulations to @imVkohli and his team for reaching one of Indian cricket's final frontiers and winning a test series in Australia for the first time.'

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate after winning the Test series against Australia in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Indian cricket team's maiden Test series triumph in Australia, calling the feat a historic accomplishment.

In his congratulatory message to the side, President Kovind lauded the effort in achieving the series win.



"Congratulations to @imVkohli and his team for reaching one of Indian cricket's final frontiers and winning a test series in Australia for the first time. Gritty batting, marvellous fast bowling and a fine team effort has done us proud. Let's make a habit of it!," the President wrote on his official Twitter handle.



Prime Minister Modi called the Test series win a "historic accomplishment".

"A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory," PM Modi tweeted.



"The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork. Best wishes for the various games ahead," he wrote.



India won the four-match Test series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a rain-forced draw, ending a long wait of 71 years.