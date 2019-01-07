PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 5

January 07, 2019 07:09 IST

IMAGE: The ground staff cover the pitch before the scheduled start of play on day five of the 4th Test match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The first session of play on Day 5 of the 4th Test has been washed out due to rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Earlier, play failed to get underway on schedule at 10 am local time because of light rain.

Australia will resume their second innings on six without loss, still 316 runs behind India’s first innings 622-7 declared, after the tourists enforced the follow-on on the rain-disrupted fourth day.

India need only a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground to win the four-match series, their first such triumph in Australia.