rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 5

PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 5

January 07, 2019 07:09 IST

The ground staff cover the pitch before the scheduled start of play on day five of the 4th Test match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Monday

IMAGE: The ground staff cover the pitch before the scheduled start of play on day five of the 4th Test match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The first session of play on Day 5 of the 4th Test has been washed out due to rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Earlier, play failed to get underway on schedule at 10 am local time because of light rain.

 

Australia will resume their second innings on six without loss, still 316 runs behind India’s first innings 622-7 declared, after the tourists enforced the follow-on on the rain-disrupted fourth day.

India need only a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground to win the four-match series, their first such triumph in Australia.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: India, Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground, PHOTOS
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use