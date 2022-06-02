News
Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed

Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed

By Rediff Cricket
June 02, 2022 09:46 IST
IMAGE: Jaya Bharadwaj and India pacer Deepak Chahar wed in Agra on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Photograph: Deepak Chahar/Instagram
 

'When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this,' India pacer Deepak Chahar promised Jaya Bharadwaj as they tied the knot in Agra on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

'One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us', the Chennai Super Kings bowler captioned the wedding pictures on Instagram.

IMAGE: Jaya Bharadwaj and Deepak Chahar. Photograph: Jaya Bharadwaj/Instagram

'He stole my Heart so I stole his Last name #married #loveforever,' Jaya posted on Instagram.

Chahar proposed to Jaya in the stands after CSK's IPL 2021 game against the Punjab Kings at the Dubai international stadium in October last year.

Chahar had gone down on one knee and proposed to a surprised Jaya, who was in the CSK box.

IMAGE: Cousin Rahul Chahar and his wife Ishani with the couple. Photograph: Rahul Chahar/Instagram

'Happy married life you two... Soooo happy for you and all the good wishes .. wishing you an amazing married life. Loads of Love,' cousin Rahul Chahar said on Instagram.

Rediff Cricket
