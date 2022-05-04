When Vini and Maxi Married Again...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson, Mohammed Siraj, masseur and Caretaker Ramesh Mane, Bowling Coach Adam Griffith and Dinesh Karthik with Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore took time out from their IPL 2022 training and playing schedule to celebrate Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell's wedding with a grand party at the team hotel last week.

Vini and Maxi wed in their native Australia on March 19. They then had a Tamil wedding ceremony in Chennai, the state where Vini's parents hail from, last month.

And now this! Another wedding celebration in aapli Mumbai.

The entire RCB contingent, dressed in traditional Indian attire, danced the night away.

Virat Kohli showed some wacky dance moves while the missus Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood star, looked on with some amusement.

IMAGE: 'Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!', Anushka captioned her Instagram post. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

RCB Captain Faf du Plessis attended the wedding party with wife Imari and their daughters Amelie and Zoey.

'Wedding vibes at the RCB camp last evening as we got together to celebrate #MaxiVins with a nice touch of Indian tradition. We wish @vini.raman and @gmaxi_32 a lifetime of togetherness, peace, happiness and adventure!', RCB captioned the Instagram post.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shows off his dance moves.

IMAGE: Virat and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar.

IMAGE: The RCB family picture.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman cut the wedding cake.