Rahul Chahar's Destination Wedding

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar with Ishani. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Chahar/Instagram

Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and his fashion designer girlfriend Ishani tied the knot in a stylish destination wedding in Goa on Wednesday.

'Our Happily ever after!!' Chahar captioned his wedding pictures on Instagram.

Ishani and Rahul, who were engaged in 2019, will host a wedding reception on Saturday.

Chahar, who has played one ODI and six T20Is for India, was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore (rs 52.5 million) at this year's IPL auction. He was part of Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2021.