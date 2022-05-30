SEE: England cricketers Sciver-Brunt tie the knot

IMAGE: The newly-wedded England women cricketers, Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt are all smiles. Photograph: Nat Sciver/Instagram

England's World Cup-winning women cricketers, Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt, exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony on Sunday.

"Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend," tweeted England Cricket.

Sciver had announced her engagement to Brunt in 2019, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

Past and present England women cricketers including captain Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Isa Guha and Jenny Gunn attended the wedding ceremony.

The pair was part of the victorious 2017 ODI World Cup winning England team, that beat India in the title clash and also played at the 2022 ODI World Cup, in which England finished runners-up.