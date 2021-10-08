Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL game in Dubai on Thursday, October 8, 2021. Photographs: Deepak Chahar/Instagram. BCCI

It turned out to be a special evening in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar proposed to long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the match against the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Chahar went down on one knee and proposed to a surprised Jaya, who was in the CSK box.

'Picture says it all Need all your blessings #taken,' Chahar captioned the pictures on Instagram.

CSK may have lost their last league game against Punjab Kings by six wickets, but this moment will stay forever with their fans.