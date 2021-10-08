News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL

Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL

By Rediff Cricket
October 08, 2021 09:57 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL game in Dubai on Thursday, October 8, 2021. Photographs: Deepak Chahar/Instagram. BCCI
 

It turned out to be a special evening in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar proposed to long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the match against the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Chahar went down on one knee and proposed to a surprised Jaya, who was in the CSK box.

'Picture says it all Need all your blessings #taken,' Chahar captioned the pictures on Instagram.

CSK may have lost their last league game against Punjab Kings by six wickets, but this moment will stay forever with their fans.

Rediff Cricket
