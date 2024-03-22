PIX: Akshay, Tiger, Rahman light up IPL opening ceremony

There was dancing, there was singing and heavy dose of patriotism on a glitzy night at the Indian Premier League opening ceremony in Chennai on Friday.

Power-packed performances from Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff brought the crowds to their feet. That was followed by music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, doing what they do best. Crooning tunes from Bollywood films Taal, Dus and Jai Ho, from the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, it all made for a fun evening to raise the curtains on a new season of the IPL.