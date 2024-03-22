News
PIX: Akshay, Tiger, Rahman light up IPL opening ceremony

PIX: Akshay, Tiger, Rahman light up IPL opening ceremony

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 22, 2024 21:15 IST
There was dancing, there was singing and heavy dose of patriotism on a glitzy night at the Indian Premier League opening ceremony in Chennai on Friday.

Power-packed performances from Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff brought the crowds to their feet. That was followed by music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, doing what they do best. Crooning tunes from Bollywood films Taal, Dus and Jai Ho, from the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, it all made for a fun evening to raise the curtains on a new season of the IPL.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff groove to Hindustani from the film Dus

Photographs: BCCI

Akshay Kumar

AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan

Scenes from IPL opening

Dancers at the opening

IPL opeing

Performers at the IPL opening

Akshay

AR Rahman

AR Rahman

 

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

