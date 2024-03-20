Can Pant Guide DC To IPL 2024 Title?

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals finished 9th in IPL 2023. Will IPL 2024 be the year DC win its maiden title? All Photographs: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are once again ready to start their campaign for their maiden Indian Premier League title.

The Ricky Ponting-coached Capitals, who crashed and burned in the previous season, will enter the competition with a big boost as Rishabh Pant returns to the side.

The story for the Capitals will be the return of Pant, who is making his comeback to competitive cricket after almost 16 months after suffering injuries in a near-fatal car crash.

The return of their skipper will rejuvenate the Capitals, who will look to put behind their dismal outing in IPL 2023.

A look at DC's strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

DC's season will depend a lot on how Pant scripts his comeback. Sunil Gavaskar cautioned that Pant may not make an immediate impact, but in the nets the wicket-keeper-batter appears raring to get going.

Not only will Pant's return boost DC morale, but it will also be a big bump to the batting line-up. Pant, alongside Mitch Marsh and David Warner, make DC a team to be wary of on paper.

DC also boast of a strong spin department with an inform Kuldeep Yadav leading the bowling attack alongside Axar Patel. Add to that Anrich Nortje and Australian pacer Jhye Richardson and DC have a strong bowling line-up to back their batters.

Signings at the IPL auction in December, where the Delhi team brought in several youngsters, gives DC an all-round look heading into the 17th edition of the tournament.

Weaknesses

A lot depends on Pant's return. With all eyes on the returning skipper, the Capitals may feel the pressure if Pant fails to fire. Add to that Prithvi Shaw's inconsistency. Will Shaw find his scoring prowess or be benched again?

The team's bowling line-up will have gaps with the Capitals losing Lungi Ngidi to injury.

They did bring in Jake Fraser-McGurk, but that may not solve DC's bowling blues. Jhye Richardson's problems with fitness will be another area of concern for the Delhi side.

Prediction

If Pant gets going from the onset, Delhi could make a strong case for the knockout stages.

IPL 2023

Delhi finished ninth on the points table last year. Beginning the season with five losses on the trot was a blow the Capitals were unable to bounce back from.

David Warner, who stepped into the captain's shoes in Pant's absence, was the only performer for the side.

Delhi Capitals

Batters

Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Abishek Porel, Harry Brook, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers

Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar

All-rounders

Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar

Coach: Ricky Ponting