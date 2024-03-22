The Grand IPL Quiz!

Think you know all about the IPL? Then take a crack at our quiz!

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after hitting the winning runs against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. Photograph: BCCI

1. Shane Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in the inaugural season in 2008. Whom did Rajasthan play in that final and who was the Player of the Match in that game?

1. Deccan Chargers/Swapnil Asnodkar 2. Mumbai Indians/Kamran Akmal 3. Chennai Super Kings/Yusuf Pathan 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore/Shane Watson

3. Chennai Super Kings/Yusuf Pathan.

2. Which player has won the Orange Cap most times?

1. David Warner 2. Virat Kohli 3. Chris Gayle 4. Shane Watson

3. Chris Gayle.

3. He was the most expensive buy at the first IPL auction, going for Rs 9.50 crore. Name the player.

1. Sachin Tendulkar 2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni 3. Sanath Jayasuriya 4. Andrew Flintoff

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

4. In 2015, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals received two-year suspensions for the spot-fixing and betting scandal. Which were the two teams that replaced them?

1. Panaji Gaurs and Ranchi Rockets 2. Kanpur Trailblazers and Coimbatore Heat 3. Kozhikode Slammers and Vizag Warriors 4. Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions

4. Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions.

5. Which player has won the IPL Most Valuable Player award the most times?

1. Sunil Narine 2. Andre Russell 3. Shane Watson 4. A B de Villiers

2. Andre Russell.

6. Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs to help CSK win the IPL 2023 final in a last-ball thriller. Who was the bowler at the receiving end?

1. Mohit Sharma 2. Mohammed Shami 3. Rashid Khan 4. Hardik Pandya

1. Mohit Sharma.

7. Ricky Ponting is currently the Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals. Which team did he captain in the IPL?

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore 2. Rajasthan Royals 3. Kolkata Knight Riders 4. Mumbai Indians

4. Mumbai Indians.

8. Which bowler has bowled the most no-balls in the IPL?

1. S Sreesanth 2. Lasith Malinga 3. Jasprit Bumrah 4. Irfan Pathan

3. Jasprit Bumrah.

9. Which city hosted the IPL final in 2021?

1. Ahmedabad 2. Dubai 3. Chennai 4. Kolkata

2. Dubai.

10. Kevin Pietersen scored his only IPL century, a 65-ball ton for the Delhi Daredevils in April 2012. Who was the opposing team?

1. Deccan Chargers 2. Punjab Kings 3. Chennai Super Kings 4. Mumbai Indians