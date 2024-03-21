Can RR Stars Win IPL 2024?

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals players at practice ahead of the 2024 season. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals IS the team that flatters to deceive. Over how many seasons have we witnessed the Royals peak in a season, only to get dragged back down and then jostle for the spot in the knockouts with little or no success.

Consistency is the problem for a team that possesses immense talent in the dug out. Sans big international stars, the Royals rely on domestic stars like Captain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel.

Last season, the inaugural champions finished fifth and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkkara will have a task at hand to ensure minimal hiccups through the course of this year's tournament.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal was Rajasthan's leading run-scorer last season. Photograph: BCCI

The sensational Jaiswal was in his element last season -- he was the fifth highest run-scorer, hitting 625 runs, including five fifties and one century.

He was the catalyst in Rajasthan's push up the points table. He is the man in form, having scoring over 700 runs in the Test series against England. Rajasthan will have their hopes pinned on the 22 year old for success.

Rajasthan also have the experienced Englishman Jos Buttler and with Jaiswal-Buttler combo at the top some explosive hitting is there for the taking.

IMAGE: Captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer will be crucial in the middle-order. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan's middle order has its stylish yet destructive Captain Sanju who can play sheet anchor while taking on the bowlers.

There is also Dhruv Jurel who made a mark on his international Test debut in the England series. Riyan Parag has been a disappointment over the last couple of seasons and will have to pull his socks up in IPL 2024.

Bolstering the RR middle-order is West Indian Rovman Powell -- the WI T20I skipper was released by Delhi Capitals. Another big-hitting West Indian, Shimron Hetmyer, will be a handful for opposition bowlers and let's not forget Ravichandran Ashwin can send the ball a distance with his willow.

Rookie Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Abid Mushtaq could be a surprise package. The 27 year old has a knack of scoring quickly and could be an incentive with his left-arm spin.

RR also has an unknown entity in English 'keeper Tom-Kohler Cadmore.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal was the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals last season with 21 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is out of favour with the Indian selectors, will be anxious to emboss his value with sterling performances in IPL 2024. Chahal was among the top-five wicket takers last season with 21 wickets.

With Adam Zampa, who dominated in the ODI World Cup last year, and Ashwin, the Royals have a good spin trio.

Pacer Avesh Khan, who was brought in from the Lucknow Super Giants at the auction in December 2023, is set to share the attack with New Zealand's Trent Boult whose lethal yorkers and accuracy gives very little to the opposition.

IPL veteran Sandeep Sharma, who has played 116 matches in the league, has the ability to make early breakthroughs and break partnerships. Last season, he picked 10 wickets at a strike rate of 28.

South African pacer Nandre Burger and Indian duo Kuldeep Sen and Navdeep Saini complete the pace attack, giving Royal a variety of fast bowling at their disposal.

Rajasthan Royals

Batters

Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

All-Rounders

Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq.

Bowlers

Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Nandre Burger.