PHOTOS: England vs India, 3rd T20I, Nottingham

Images from the third and final T20 International between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

IMAGE: Dawid Malan blasted a quickfire half-century to power England to a huge total. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Dawid Malan made a sublime 77 off 39 balls as England put India's second string attack to sword to finish with a mammoth 215 for seven in the third and final T20 International at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Jos Buttler (18 off 9 balls) and Jason Roy (27 off 26) gave England a quickfire start as they raced to 52/1 in six overs. Malan and Liam Livingstone (42 not out off 29) boosted the total in the middle overs courtesy of an entertaining 84-run partnership to lay the platform for a massive total.



Having already sealed the series, India rested their frontline bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, besides star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone hits a six. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India's young pace attack were taken to the cleaners by a power-packed England batting line-up which had disappointed in the first two games. Ravi Bishnoi's effort of 2/30 in four overs was the only silver lining in an otherwise ordinary bowling performance.



Buttler punished the inexperienced Umran Malik during his brief stay, collecting two fours and a six off the Indian's opening over that yielded 17 runs.



Avesh Khan foxed Buttler with a slower ball which he dragged back on to the stumps.



After Roy was caught behind off Malik, Malan changed gears and played some splendid cricketing shots that he is known for.



He comfortably swept the spinners for maximums and was quick on the pull and cut against the pacers.

IMAGE: Philip Salt is bowled by Harshal Patel. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Out of the five sixes, Malan's slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja over square leg and pick up shot over midwicket off a low full toss from Avesh stood out.



As he often does, Livingstone dealt in sixes as he hit four of them and alongside Harry Brook (19 off) and Chris Jordan (11 off 3) fired England past 200.



Livingstone got a lifeline when he was dropped by Virat Kohli in the deep.



England amassed as many as 129 runs in the last 10 overs.



Malik leaked the most runs for India, ending with figures of 1/56 in four overs.