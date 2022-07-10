News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Dhoni interacts with India players at Edgbaston

PIX: Dhoni interacts with India players at Edgbaston

Source: PTI
July 10, 2022 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacts with India's players and support staff after the second T20 International against England in Birmingham on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen interacting with the India players after their series-clinching win in the second T20 International against England in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

Rohit Sharma's inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India outclass England by 49 runs in the second match to seal the rubber on Saturday.

After the game Dhoni, who was in attendance at Edgbaston, interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.



The pictures of the interaction were uploaded on Twitter by the BCCI and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant too posted a photo of him with the legendary former captain.

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!" the BCCI tweeted alongside a photo of the discussion that took place in the dressing room.



Batting first, India once again showed aggressive intent while reaching 170/8 on the back of Ravindra Jadeja's explosive 46 not out off 29 balls.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (3/15) new found rhythm with the new ball was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevendra Chahal (2/10), as England imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

Dhoni, who turned 41 on July 7, was recently seen enjoying a match at the Wimbledon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Bhuvneshwar is enjoying bowling in England...
Why Bhuvneshwar is enjoying bowling in England...
How India overwhelmed England to take series
How India overwhelmed England to take series
Fans stunned as Jadeja deletes CSK-related posts
Fans stunned as Jadeja deletes CSK-related posts
Telangana on alert as heavy rains lash state
Telangana on alert as heavy rains lash state
I-Day celebrations: Govt wants India vs World XI match
I-Day celebrations: Govt wants India vs World XI match
Will Formula E revive Indian motorsport?
Will Formula E revive Indian motorsport?
No fairytale ending for Jabeur at Wimbledon
No fairytale ending for Jabeur at Wimbledon

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

I-Day celebrations: Govt wants India vs World XI match

I-Day celebrations: Govt wants India vs World XI match

'We are moving in right direction for T20 World Cup'

'We are moving in right direction for T20 World Cup'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances