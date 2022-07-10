'We are moving in right direction for T20 World Cup'

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing England's Jason Roy during the second T20 at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma is happy that his team is "moving in the right direction" and ticking the right boxes, but doesn't want complacency to creep in with just three months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India have won four consecutive series under Rohit's captaincy. With an aggressive batting and bowling approach in the powerplay, they crushed England by 50 and 49 runs respectively in the first two games of the three-match T20I series.

"We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes," a happy Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony when asked how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away.

However, he had a note of caution for his men after outclassing England by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston on Saturday.

"The only red flag I see is we can get carried away."

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 29-ball 46, which included 5 fours, to rally India. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He was all praise for the team's approach in the powerplay with bat and ball.

"We do understand the importance of the powerplay, whether we bat or bowl. Our powerplay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue," he said, adding that 170 on the Edgbaston track was a par-score.

"Was good to finish on a score we thought was par on that surface."

Winning is a nice feeling but the more important aspect for Rohit is how to carry the momentum.

"When you win games, it's always nice. The group is also confident, which is very important. We will look to continue and focus on what lies ahead. Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group."

Beating England in England isn't the easiest of propositions, but India have now beaten the home team in four T20I series (two in India and two in England).

"We all know how good they (England) are wherever they go, not just in England. We were clear what we wanted to do."

Under Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja has been used more as a batter who can bowl and the Saurashtra all-rounder has adopted to his new role like a fish to water.

"Brilliant knock under pressure (from Jadeja) and Jadeja with his experience of the hundred on this ground was calm and collective. At no point we were feeling he was panicking. We do want to give the guys sitting on the bench some chance and will go and discuss with the coach."