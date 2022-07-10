News
Why Bhuvneshwar is enjoying bowling in England...

Source: PTI
July 10, 2022 08:34 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy during the second T20 at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy during the second T20I at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Since the start of the South Africa series Bhuvneshwar Kumar has displayed good form.

On Saturday, in the second T20 International against England at Edgbaston, he was at his best, taking three wickets for 15 runs as India outclassed England by 49 runs to seal the three-match series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

 

The pacer did not hesitate in saying that the white kookaburra is doing much more during the ongoing T20I series than it did in some of the white ball games he had played in earlier.

"When the ball swings, you definitely enjoy. In the last few years there was not much help with the ball in England, but this year it's more.

“White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for a fast bowler and batters have to take their chances," the senior seamer said.

He has now dismissed Jos Buttler in both the games. That was mainly because he got movement first up.

"We know Buttler is a dangerous player. If the ball swings I go for a wicket and it works.

"If the ball swings, it motivates you to do things against a particular batsman.”

Bhuvneshwar insisted that negative thoughts do not cross his mind while dealing with injuries.

"Honestly, I don't want to talk about injuries. If anyone asks me the same in India I don't answer it; sorry! I am playing so it seems it's good."

Bhuvneshwar's new-found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England, replying to India's 170, imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

