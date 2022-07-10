News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India have a real powerhouse of a T20 team'

'India have a real powerhouse of a T20 team'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 10, 2022 18:00 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja smashed a quickfire 46 from 29 balls as a dominant India thrashed England by 49 runs to seal the three match T20I series 2-0, in Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India have "a real powerhouse of a T20 team" available at their disposal that looks strong from top to bottom with an equally capable bench, said former England spinner Ashley Giles.

 

India cantered to a 49-run win in the second T20I against hosts England on Sunday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"It's a real powerhouse T20 team India have available," Giles told ESPNCricinfo.

India had won the series opener in similar fashion after dominating with both bat and ball. Without the likes of star players Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in the team, India had notched a 50-run win in the series opener.

"India look a really strong unit from the top to the bottom. If you look at the changes from the first T20I to this one (second T20I). You could have easily played that team and the result would have been similar," Giles said.

"You look at that bowling attack, it was incredibly strong."

In both T20s, India showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent despite losing wickets, which ultimately formed the cornerstone of the wins.

"You got to keep pressuring bowlers. Some time bowlers can have their days but no matter how many wickets you lose you have to keep going and get as many runs as you can and this India side is more the capable of doing that."

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in October and November in Australia.

India had suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the marquee event last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

