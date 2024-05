Photographs: Irfan Pathan/X

Irfan Pathan's home in Baroda had a special guest on Monday: Sachin Tendulkar.

Irfan and his father Mehmood welcomed Tendulkar and posed for pictures with the cricketing great, who also interacted with the kids.

'The stories.The laughter & the pleasure to be around you is what made last night special! Looking forward to many more such nights @sachin_rt Paaji,' Irfan noted on X.

Apparently, Tendulkar is a big fan of the biryani cooked by Pathan's Ammi.