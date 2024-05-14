Kohli Strikes, But Narine Leads MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Game 62.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scores in the game against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala, May 9, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

While it'll be impossible for anyone to catch up with Sunil Narine (MVPI: 970, with at least 3 more matches to play), Virat Kohli's comeback this year has been heart-warming.

By his standards, IPL 13, IPL 14 and IPL 15 were mediocre. IPL 16 was reassuring and IPL 17 confirms that the maestro is returning to top form after consistently being ranked in the top 3 (although even he can't match his IPL 9 magic; see Table 1)

Kohli's IPL in recent years

Year IPL # Rank Runs Str rate MVPI 2016 IPL 9 1 973 151.9 1128 2020 IPL 13 34 436 121.4 368 2021 IPL 14 34 405 119.5 352 2022 IPL 15 68 341 119.0 277 2023 IPL 16 8 639 139.8 671

Kohli has the highest run aggregate this year (661 so far), but what's much more pleasing is that his strike rate is zooming up (above 155).

We have no doubt that this will be his new ballpark.

Table 2, below, tells the overall IPL story this year.

Anyone in this top 50 list with a player value index (PVI) below 1000 and a strike rate around 170, will be hot property at next year's big auction: Phil Salt, Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh and Rajat Patidar should earn much more, especially because the team purse is expected to rise significantly.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine in action during an IPL game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2024 (after Match 62 ending 12.05.24)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Sunil Narine KKR WI 461 109 46 32 184.4 15 6.6 12 970 639 2 Virat Kohli RCB IND 661 113 56 33 155.2 0 - 13 761 2205 3 Travis Head SRH AUS 533 102 61 31 201.9 0 - 11 670 1048 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 583 108 58 18 141.5 0 - 13 578 1161 5 Sanju Samson RR IND 486 86 44 23 158.3 0 - 12 572 2528 6 Philip Salt KKR ENG 435 89 50 24 165.4 0 - 12 566 274 7 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 401 75 30 35 205.6 0 9 12 540 1243 8 Rishabh Pant DC IND 413 88 31 25 156.4 0 - 12 523 3423 9 Riyan Parag RR IND 483 84 32 31 153.8 0 9 12 519 756 10 Andre Russell KKR WI 222 64 20 16 185 15 10.3 12 513 2818 11 Axar Patel DC IND 221 66 17 10 130.8 10 7.4 13 511 2627 12 KL Rahul LSG IND 460 82 41 16 136.1 0 - 12 509 3449 13 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 527 103 48 16 141.3 0 - 12 504 41 14 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 12 8 1 0 100 20 6.5 13 503 2669 15 Tilak Varma MI IND 416 65 35 19 149.6 0 12 13 485 392 16 Jake Fraser-McGurk DC AUS 330 84 32 28 237.4 0 - 8 482 116 17 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 321 71 21 22 185.5 2 11 13 468 120 18 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 355 124 33 16 151.7 4 9 12 464 2448 19 Shivam Dube CSK IND 389 66 28 28 169.9 1 14 13 460 973 20 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 339 80 12 31 186.3 0 - 12 453 1197 21 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 225 57 19 5 135.5 8 7.5 13 448 3996 22 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 363 64 24 24 162.1 0 - 12 438 3772 23 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 367 64 42 17 168.3 0 - 13 437 1792 24 Shashank Singh PBKS IND 352 68 28 21 168.4 0 - 12 430 48 25 Shubman Gill GT IND 426 104 37 15 147.4 0 - 12 425 1701 26 Harshal Patel PBKS IND 13 12 1 1 68.4 20 9.8 12 411 2952 27 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 345 102 36 18 170 0 - 10 404 2215 28 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 301 83 25 21 194.2 0 - 13 397 1550 29 Ishan Kishan MI IND 306 69 34 16 153 0 - 13 393 4341 30 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 207 63 19 3 116.3 14 10.3 12 391 4886 31 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 320 55 17 27 179.8 0 - 13 391 57 32 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 77 35 4 5 163.8 14 9.3 12 384 5513 33 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 18 8.3 12 377 3287 34 Hardik Pandya MI IND 200 46 16 10 144.9 11 10.6 13 370 4536 35 Cameron Green RCB AUS 190 46 17 6 135.7 8 8.8 11 368 5320 36 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 344 104 41 13 153.6 0 - 12 364 1135 37 Jos Buttler RR ENG 359 107 36 12 140.8 0 - 11 363 2845 38 Jonny Bairstow PBKS ENG 284 108 32 14 164.2 0 - 10 357 1953 39 Rohit Sharma MI IND 349 105 35 20 145.4 0 - 13 356 5028 40 Daryl Mitchell CSK NZ 314 63 27 10 144.7 1 11.7 12 347 4514 41 Rashid Khan GT AFG 103 32 11 3 145.1 10 8.4 12 342 4529 42 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 47 35 2 0 114.6 15 8.7 10 327 684 43 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 0 0 0 0 0 16 8.5 12 326 69 44 Nithish Reddy SRH IND 239 76 12 17 152.2 3 9.4 9 323 64 45 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 287 50 28 10 135.4 0 - 12 319 3966 46 Abishek Porel DC IND 269 65 31 9 156.4 0 - 13 301 74 47 Will Jacks RCB ENG 230 100 16 18 175.6 2 11.1 8 299 1197 48 Tim David MI AUS 241 45 14 14 158.6 0 - 13 290 3183 49 Harshit Rana KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 16 9.7 10 288 717 50 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 257 54 26 16 156.7 0 - 12 274 271

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com