Pant happy with birthday present after win over CSK

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant applauds from the dug out during the match against CSK on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Monday said the three-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings was an "absolutely big win" as they looked to secure a top-two finish heading into the play-offs of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing a modest target of 137, DC prevailed over CSK with two balls to spare after a strong start on a day their captain Pant turned 24.

"Not a bad birthday present, but in the end we made it tough for us. In the end, if we win, everything is fine," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Prithvi Shaw smashed a few boundaries before Shikhar Dhawan took over. However, DC needed Shimron Hetmyer (28 not out) to see the team through in what turned out to be close, low-scoring game.

"Prithvi got us to a decent start... We were always in the chase since it was a low total. Shikhar started well... Absolutely big win, and want to be absolutely sure we finish in the top two."

Asked about promoting Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 6, Pant said that was done to "just keep the left-right combination".