How Pant Celebrated His Birthday

How many 24 year olds captain an IPL team (he was 23 when he got the opportunity in April)?

On Monday, October 4, on his 24th birthday, Rishabh Pant took to the field against his idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team in a crucial IPL 2021 encounter.

Victory in the game between the top teams in the points table would determine who would take the pivotal pole position in the playoffs.

Glimpses from how Rishabh celebrated his birthday on the playing field:

Please click on the images to get a better view.

IMAGE: When they went out for the toss, Rishabh kept jabbering with Dhoni, whose amused, avuncular, expression never left his face.

The only time Rishabh feigned a stern response was when commentator Ian Bishop quizzed him about his warm relationship with Dhoni, to which the Delhi Capitals captain told the former West Indian fast bowler that they needed to focus the chat on the game because 'today, he is my rival'.Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Dhoni attempts to stump Pant, who displayed quick reflexes, to thwart his mentor. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Pant takes a quick run, all eyes on the ball. He narrowly missed getting run out moments later. Photographs: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Earlier, during the CSK innings, Pant watches Dhoni play a shot during Thala's brief and dull stay at the wicket. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: With the game going to the wire and only Shimron Hetmeyr the last recognised DC batsman at the crease, Rishabh dons an uncharacteristically concerned look.

Like Dhoni, Pant is an unflappable skipper, his weapons are a warm smile no matter what the run of play and constant chatter behind the stumps. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Steve Smith, left, (who didn't play Monday's game, enabling Ripal Patel's IPL debut), and Kagiso Rabada flank the birthday boy as they watch the match unfold.

Both Smith and Rabada posted warm birthday greetings for their skipper in a Star Sports show reel before the match telecast. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com