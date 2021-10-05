News
What's Up, Ziva, Gracia?

What's Up, Ziva, Gracia?

By Rediff Cricket
October 05, 2021 09:42 IST
As their dads's team Chennai Super Kings fought a close battle with the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai international stadium on Monday, October 4, 2021, two adorable tots seemed puzzled by the run of play.

Check out the moods that flutter across Ziva Dhoni and Gracia Raina's faces. Ziva's dad was, as always, at the centre of the action while Gracia's dad took the day off with a knee niggle.

 

Please click on the images to view in full screen.

IMAGE: Gracia, left, seems puzzled by events on the field; Ziva's eyes are on her beloved papa. All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Gracia wonders if CSK can pull it off, but Ziva appears to harbour no doubts as she shyly flashes the victory sign for the photographer.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

 

 
Rediff Cricket
