Turning Point: Gowtham's Drop Hurts CSK

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Shimron Hetmyer hits out during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, October 4, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

In a low-scoring match, sometimes a small mistake like a dropped catch can be be decisive.

Chennai Super Kings's chances of winning Monday's IPL match in Dubai took a big hit when substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham put down a simple catch at long-on to give Shimron Hetmyer a reprieve at a crucial juncture in the 18th over.

At 115 for 6, CSK knew that only the big-hitting West Indian Hetmyer stood between them and victory.

After hitting fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo for a four back over his head, Hetmyer miscued a full toss, hitting it straight to Gowtham, who rushed forward from long-on, but failed to take the catch.

Gowtham tried the reverse-cup with the fingers pointing up, but the ball burst through and, crucially, went through for a boundary.

Hetmyer was Delhi's last specialist batsman at that stage and his dismissal would have turned the game on its head. Instead, he went to finish off the match for his team.

Having benefitted from the dropped catch, Hetmyer smashed Josh Hazlewood for a six over square in the next over. He clobbered an unbeaten 28 from 18 balls as Delhi Capitals completed a hard-earned three wicket victory with three balls to spare.