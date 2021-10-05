News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's still got the moves!

Dhoni's still got the moves!

By Rediff Cricket
October 05, 2021 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni attempts to stump out Rishabh Pant during their IPL match on Monday

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni attempts to stump Delhi Capitals Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the IPL match in Dubai on Monday, October 4, 2021. Photographs: BCCI
 

For Mahendra Singh Dhoni, age is just a number.

The 40-year-old CSK captain struggled with the bat during his team's innings against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday, scoring a scratchy 18 off 27 balls.

But he showed that he's still got the moves with the gloves while manning the stumps.

In the 9th over, of the Delhi Capitals innings, Ravindra Jadeja started the over bowling to Shikhar Dhawan, who took a single off the first ball. Rishabh Pant then sneaked a tight couple to mid-wicket, surviving a near run-out.

Next ball, Pant came down the wicket, but Jadeja smartly fired it wide down the leg side. Dhoni showed great reflexes to brilliantly collect the ball and break the stumps in a jiffy.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni attempts to stump out Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during their IPL match on Monday

Pant dove in and put his bat down in time to deny his mentor a stumping.

Dhoni may not have effected the stumping, but he sure still has the reflexes!

Pant was eventually dismissed in the same over, top-edging a slog sweep for 15 before Delhi eventually pulled off a tense win in the final over.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals edge CSK to take top spot
IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals edge CSK to take top spot
Axar, Ashwin Turn It Delhi's Way
Axar, Ashwin Turn It Delhi's Way
Turning Point: Gowtham's Drop Hurts CSK
Turning Point: Gowtham's Drop Hurts CSK
India logs 18,346 new Covid cases, lowest in 209 days
India logs 18,346 new Covid cases, lowest in 209 days
Kept in detention for 28 hrs sans FIR: Priyanka to PM
Kept in detention for 28 hrs sans FIR: Priyanka to PM
NCB arrests 2 more in Mumbai cruise ship drug case
NCB arrests 2 more in Mumbai cruise ship drug case
'I am a darpok'
'I am a darpok'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

What's Up, Ziva, Gracia?

What's Up, Ziva, Gracia?

Stylish Sakshi Dhoni Is Back!

Stylish Sakshi Dhoni Is Back!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances