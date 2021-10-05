Dhoni's still got the moves!

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni attempts to stump Delhi Capitals Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the IPL match in Dubai on Monday, October 4, 2021. Photographs: BCCI

For Mahendra Singh Dhoni, age is just a number.

The 40-year-old CSK captain struggled with the bat during his team's innings against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday, scoring a scratchy 18 off 27 balls.

But he showed that he's still got the moves with the gloves while manning the stumps.

In the 9th over, of the Delhi Capitals innings, Ravindra Jadeja started the over bowling to Shikhar Dhawan, who took a single off the first ball. Rishabh Pant then sneaked a tight couple to mid-wicket, surviving a near run-out.

Next ball, Pant came down the wicket, but Jadeja smartly fired it wide down the leg side. Dhoni showed great reflexes to brilliantly collect the ball and break the stumps in a jiffy.

Pant dove in and put his bat down in time to deny his mentor a stumping.

Dhoni may not have effected the stumping, but he sure still has the reflexes!

Pant was eventually dismissed in the same over, top-edging a slog sweep for 15 before Delhi eventually pulled off a tense win in the final over.