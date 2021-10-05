News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lord Thakur Celebrates A Wicket

Lord Thakur Celebrates A Wicket

By Rediff Cricket
October 05, 2021 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If Bollywood choreographers ever run out of ideas, they could nick ideas from the merry dances with which fast bowlers celebrate wickets.

Among all the pacers currently on view at IPL 2021, Shardul Thakur -- also known in the Indian dressing room as Lord Thakur -- celebrates wickets with more verve than the other fast boys around.

Please click on the images for a better look at Lord Thakur's celebrations at Monday's game.

 

IMAGE: Lord Thakur of Palghar knows he has Shikhar Dhawan's scalp during the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals game at the Dubai cricket stadium, October 4, 2021. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: And the celebration continues. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: And goes on... Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: The festivities haven't ended yet... Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Anyone else celebrating Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket with such gusto and the mercurial off-spinner would likely have gotten cheesed off.
But this is Lord Thakur, one of Indian cricket's real characters. And Thank God for that, we say! Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

 

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
How Pant Celebrated His Birthday
How Pant Celebrated His Birthday
The Many Moods of Virat Kohli
The Many Moods of Virat Kohli
Dhoni's still got the moves!
Dhoni's still got the moves!
Deeply concerned over spread of WMDs: India at UN
Deeply concerned over spread of WMDs: India at UN
FB, WhatsApp back online; Zuckerberg apologises
FB, WhatsApp back online; Zuckerberg apologises
Bigg Boss 15: CATFIGHT ALERT!
Bigg Boss 15: CATFIGHT ALERT!
Yeh Hai India: Drone Delivers Vaccine
Yeh Hai India: Drone Delivers Vaccine

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

What's Up, Ziva, Gracia?

What's Up, Ziva, Gracia?

Stylish Sakshi Dhoni Is Back!

Stylish Sakshi Dhoni Is Back!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances