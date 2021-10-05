Lord Thakur Celebrates A Wicket

If Bollywood choreographers ever run out of ideas, they could nick ideas from the merry dances with which fast bowlers celebrate wickets.

Among all the pacers currently on view at IPL 2021, Shardul Thakur -- also known in the Indian dressing room as Lord Thakur -- celebrates wickets with more verve than the other fast boys around.

Please click on the images for a better look at Lord Thakur's celebrations at Monday's game.

IMAGE: Lord Thakur of Palghar knows he has Shikhar Dhawan's scalp during the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals game at the Dubai cricket stadium, October 4, 2021. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: And the celebration continues. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: And goes on... Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: The festivities haven't ended yet... Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Anyone else celebrating Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket with such gusto and the mercurial off-spinner would likely have gotten cheesed off.

But this is Lord Thakur, one of Indian cricket's real characters. And Thank God for that, we say! Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com