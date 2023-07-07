Pant Cuts Cake To Celebrate...

Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant showed his close bond with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he celebrated his former captain's 42nd birthday by cutting a cake.

'Happy birthday Mahi bhai aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai (You are not here, but I am cutting a cake on your behalf). Happy birthday @mahi7781', Pant captioned his Instagram post.

'An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai!' he further added.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he recovers from his injuries suffered from a car crash in December.