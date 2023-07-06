News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rinku Singh Robbed'

'Rinku Singh Robbed'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 06, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI
 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday unveiled the 15-man squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, set to take place in the Caribbean and the USA next month.

Led by newly-appointed Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee granted maiden call-ups to Tilak Varma from Hyderabad and Yashasvi Jaiswal from Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya will continue to captain the team in the shortest format, while senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been excluded as India focuses on a generational shift, keeping next year's T20 World Cup in mind.

The bowling line-up features leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

Rinku Singh's omission has caused an uproar on social media.

Rinku had a phenomenal season for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, finishing as the team's highest scorer with over 400 runs in 14 games.

'After Playing Unbelievable season in IPL & Domestic Season. Not getting selected in T20 Series vs West Indies. Feeling Sad For Rinku Singh,' one Indian cricket lover wrote.

'Rinku Singh is the only player in history to win TWO matches off the last ball in the same IPL season. He averages 58 in FC and 53 in List- Acricket, they ignored him. Feeling for Rinku Singh. I just hope he isn't another Sarfaraz Khan in Indian circuit,' tweeted another.

'Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon,' another commented.

Rinku Singh

 

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Only agenda should be Indian cricket'
'Only agenda should be Indian cricket'
The story of Mukesh Kumar
The story of Mukesh Kumar
'What Should Sarfaraz Do?'!!
'What Should Sarfaraz Do?'!!
5 Curries That Don't Need Tomatoes
5 Curries That Don't Need Tomatoes
'India to play marginal role in US-China rivalry'
'India to play marginal role in US-China rivalry'
The Truth Behind Shah Rukh's Nose Job
The Truth Behind Shah Rukh's Nose Job
Duleep Trophy: SKY, Shaw Fail To Fire
Duleep Trophy: SKY, Shaw Fail To Fire

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Rohit, Kohli out; Tilak, Jaiswal handed maiden call-up

Rohit, Kohli out; Tilak, Jaiswal handed maiden call-up

Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?

Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances