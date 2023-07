Photographs: Kind courtesy Telugu MSDians/Twitter

Fans continue to find unique and creative ways to express their love for MSD.

Ahead of his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7, a 77-feet cut-out of Dhoni has come up in in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh, making it the largest ever tribute to a cricketer.

Not to be outdone, Hyderabad fans showcased their adoration for Dhoni with a 52-feet cut-out of the cricket legend.

Happy 42nd, Mahi! Stay Amazing Always!