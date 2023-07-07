Jadeja's 'go to man' turns 42!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni marks his 42nd birthday on July 7, Friday, his CSK team-mate Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to extend his wishes to his 'go-to man.'

CSK emerged victorious in the final against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, igniting celebrations across the nation. Jadeja shared a special photo from the IPL 2023 final, capturing a moment of Dhoni embracing him.

Jadeja's caption read, 'My go-to man since 2009 till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday Mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow.'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India joined in, tweeting, 'Captain. Leader. Legend! Wishing Dhoni, former #TeamIndia Captain, and one of the finest to have ever graced the game, a very happy birthday.'

A look at how the cricket fraternity wished Dhoni his 42nd birthday:

Hardik Pandya: 'Happy birthday my favourite'

Suresh Raina: 'Happy birthday to my big brother @mahi7781. From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we’ve created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic.'

Mohammed Shami: 'May God continue to shower you with endless blessings. Happy birthday. Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai'

Jay Shah: 'Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket.'

Mayank Agarwal: 'Your helicopter shots, Swift stumping on dots. Always made the game a treat to watch, And made opponent’s hopes go botch. Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai'

Varun Chakravarthy: 'Thank you my leader, Legend @msdhoni'

Tilak Verma" 'Happy birthday Mahi bhai I remember the conversations we’ve had and all the advice you’ve given me. Wishing you the best always @msdhoni'

Ambati Rayudu: 'Wishing the legend and the greatest ever to play the sport a very happy birthday! May each and everyone of our great country have the honour and the privilege of experiencing your leadership firsthand someday in every aspect of life..greatest leader!!'

Gujarat Titans: Leader, Leader and an inspiration to millions. Wishing the man who consistently defied all the odds again & again, the Captain Cool himself, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a very happy 42nd birthday.