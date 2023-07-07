News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Turns 42! Wish The Legend

Dhoni Turns 42! Wish The Legend

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 07, 2023 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7, fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish 'Captain Cool' a very happy birthday.

IPL 2023 will forever be etched in memory, not only for CSK's remarkable fifth title triumph, but also for the awe-inspiring reception Dhoni received at every venue his team graced.

Throughout the tournament, the crowd showered him with immense adoration and admiration.

Dhoni, as he turned 42, graciously extended a glimmer of hope to his fans, hinting at a potential return to play in the following year. 

 

MS Dhoni

Let us to celebrate the legend and wish him a very happy birthday! Please post your birthday wishes for Mr Cool in the message board below.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
'Get well soon, champion'
'Get well soon, champion'
MSD@40: Dhoni's Awesome Journey
MSD@40: Dhoni's Awesome Journey
The Village of Heroes
The Village of Heroes
Fadnavis, Shinde hold late night meet, Ajit absent
Fadnavis, Shinde hold late night meet, Ajit absent
Murray's Wimbledon drama ends on a cliff-hanger
Murray's Wimbledon drama ends on a cliff-hanger
'IPL should not be basis for Test selection'
'IPL should not be basis for Test selection'

India Tour of West Indies 2023

India Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'Dhoni gets the best out of the players'

'Dhoni gets the best out of the players'

SEE! Dhoni's Quirky Look

SEE! Dhoni's Quirky Look

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances