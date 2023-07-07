Dhoni Turns 42! Wish The Legend

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7, fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish 'Captain Cool' a very happy birthday.

IPL 2023 will forever be etched in memory, not only for CSK's remarkable fifth title triumph, but also for the awe-inspiring reception Dhoni received at every venue his team graced.

Throughout the tournament, the crowd showered him with immense adoration and admiration.

Dhoni, as he turned 42, graciously extended a glimmer of hope to his fans, hinting at a potential return to play in the following year.

Let us to celebrate the legend and wish him a very happy birthday! Please post your birthday wishes for Mr Cool in the message board below.