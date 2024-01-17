News
Pant Catches Up With Rohit And Co

Pant Catches Up With Rohit And Co

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 17, 2024 08:01 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Rishabh Pant dropped in at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday and hung out with his Indian team-mates.

Pant spent around 20 minutes talking to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh and others, while they practiced in the nets ahead of Wednesday's third T20I against Afghanistan.

Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Pant, who is recuperating from injuries he sustained in a car accident in December 2022, himself faced throwdowns from National Cricket Academy staff while he batted.

The 26 year old is expected to return to action at IPL 2024.

Pant's last appearance for India was in a Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur in December 2022.

REDIFF CRICKET
