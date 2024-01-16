News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You cannot sign off Sanju Samson'

'You cannot sign off Sanju Samson'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 16, 2024 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his century in the third ODI against South Africa in Paarl in December. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters
 

Suresh Raina believes Sanju Samson could prove to be the X-Factor in the T20 World Cup.

After struggling to seal his place in India's white ball teams, Samson finally made everyone take notice of his special talent with a superb century in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Paarl last month.

'You cannot sign off Sanju Samson. The way he scored a hundred against South Africa on the latter's soil. He plays fearlessly and is a superb wicket-keeper,' Raina, who is doing commentary for Jio Cinema for the India-Afghanistan T20I series, said.

'Samson is also a captain material. He has done really well whenever he has got chances."

Samson, who is part of the Afghanistan T20Is, has failed to make it to the playing XI with Jitesh Sharma preferred as the wicket-keeper-batter for India in the first two games.

IMAGE: Since making his India debut in 2015, Sanju Samson has played just 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is in eight years. Photograph: BCCI/X

Raina, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup winning team, said Samson with his range of shots should be in contention for the T20 World Cup in June if he does well in IPL 2024.

'We have some very good options for the wicket-keeper-batter role -- K L Rahul, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan and (Rishabh) Pant whenever he comes back after getting fit.'

'I prefer to have Sanju in the middle-order because he has a lot of shots. He plays those pick-up shots against pacers from the length. Hopefully, he performs well in the IPL too before the selectors sit down to select the team for the T20 World Cup. So, it is a good chance for Sanju against Afghanistan, and he can be our X-Factor in the World Cup.'

Before the century against South Africa, Samson found it hard to win the trust of the team management. Since making his India debut in 2015, the Kerala batter has played just 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is in eight years.

He boasts of a good record in the IPL with 3,888 runs in 152 games at a strike rate of 137, with three centuries and 20 fifties.

Such has been his consistency that Samson has always finished with 300 runs or more in the last seven seasons of IPL, including a career high of 484 runs in 2021 when he took over the captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals.

Samson will be hoping his maiden international century proves to be turning point and he can produce the runs consistently for Team India in the years to come.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Virat Kohli Is India's T20 'Lion'
Why Virat Kohli Is India's T20 'Lion'
Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!
Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!
Should Rohit-Kohli Open In T20 World Cup?
Should Rohit-Kohli Open In T20 World Cup?
Aus Open: Nagal upsets World No 27 Bublik in 1st round
Aus Open: Nagal upsets World No 27 Bublik in 1st round
'Can't blame players for 'I'm heading to IPL' culture'
'Can't blame players for 'I'm heading to IPL' culture'
What Are Rashmika-Vijay Celebrating?
What Are Rashmika-Vijay Celebrating?
They didn't have a pilot: Ranvir Shorey slams IndiGo
They didn't have a pilot: Ranvir Shorey slams IndiGo

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?

Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?

'Jaiswal is going for T20 World Cup'

'Jaiswal is going for T20 World Cup'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances