Umar Ganie captures Amir Hussain Lone, Kashmir's armless cricketer, practicing near his home at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, south Kashmir.

Lone captains Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Amir Hussain Lone practices near his home.

IMAGE: Amir defends.

IMAGE: Amir plays a front foot shot.

IMAGE: Amir pulls the ball.

IMAGE: Amir can even bowl.

IMAGE: All done for the day for this amazing cricketer.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com