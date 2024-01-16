News
Dube's Power Could Book Him T20 WC Berth

Dube's Power Could Book Him T20 WC Berth

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 16, 2024 13:21 IST
IMAGE: Shivam Dube is making a strong case with back-to-back half-centuries. Photograph: BCCI
 

In the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, Shivam Dube has made a strong case for himself with back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan.

Aakash Chopra drew parallels between Dube and Yuvraj Singh.

Lauding the Mumbai batter's six-hitting skills, the cricketer-turned-commentator said Dube reminds him of Yuvi, both tall left-handers.

'Shivam Dube -- the striking power the kid has. He is not a kid, he is 30 years old. He started late, didn't play cricket for quite a few years in between, when he was a kid, due to some family issues. Almost left cricket and then came back. Scored a fifty against the West Indies in one match and then didn't get that many opportunities,' Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

'He was coming back again but he made 60-plus scores in the two matches he played here. The strike rate was outstanding in both matches and struck sixes one after the other. When he hits, he reminds you of Yuvraj Singh slightly,' Chopra added.

With the clock ticking down for the T20 World Cup and Hardik Pandya's injury a concern for India, Dube has emerged as one of the front-runners who could find a spot in the playing XI.

'I feel Shivam Dube is an extremely serious contender to go for the World Cup because you will need strength to hit sixes,' Chopra said.

'You won't be able to hit sixes with timing on the West Indies pitches. The grounds are big and the pitches are slow.'

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

