'Pahari Mode On': All Eyes On Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Complementing the Pichora, Sakshi Dhoni adorned herself with exquisite Pahari jewellry. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni's presence at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding celebration in Mussoorie was a vibrant homage to her deep-rooted Uttarakhandi heritage.

Amidst the joyous festivities, she radiated elegance, choosing to honour local customs with traditional Pahari attire. Her ensemble featured the iconic Kumaoni Pichora, a sacred scarf symbolising married womanhood.

Complementing the Pichora, Sakshi adorned herself with exquisite Pahari jewellry, including a meticulously crafted guloband (choker) and the signature Pahari nath (nose ring), seamlessly blending tradition with sophisticated style. She captioned her photo, 'Pahari mode on,' proudly embracing her heritage.

This wasn't a fleeting gesture; her consistent embrace of the region's culture, notably seen during Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, underscores her genuine connection.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Pant, the bride and Rishabh's sister, looked resplendent in a rich red and gold lehenga, her bridal radiance amplified by striking statement jewellry, including a bold choker.

Rishabh Pant's mother joined the celebration in traditional style, donning her own pichora. The celebration beautifully wove together elegance, family, and Uttarakhandi tradition.