Home  » Cricket » 'Pahari Mode On': All Eyes On Sakshi Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2025 05:43 IST

Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Complementing the Pichora, Sakshi Dhoni adorned herself with exquisite Pahari jewellry. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni's presence at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding celebration in Mussoorie was a vibrant homage to her deep-rooted Uttarakhandi heritage.

Amidst the joyous festivities, she radiated elegance, choosing to honour local customs with traditional Pahari attire. Her ensemble featured the iconic Kumaoni Pichora, a sacred scarf symbolising married womanhood.

Complementing the Pichora, Sakshi adorned herself with exquisite Pahari jewellry, including a meticulously crafted guloband (choker) and the signature Pahari nath (nose ring), seamlessly blending tradition with sophisticated style. She captioned her photo, 'Pahari mode on,' proudly embracing her heritage.

This wasn't a fleeting gesture; her consistent embrace of the region's culture, notably seen during Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, underscores her genuine connection.

Sakshi Pant

Meanwhile, Sakshi Pant, the bride and Rishabh's sister, looked resplendent in a rich red and gold lehenga, her bridal radiance amplified by striking statement jewellry, including a bold choker.

Rishabh Pant's mother joined the celebration in traditional style, donning her own pichora. The celebration beautifully wove together elegance, family, and Uttarakhandi tradition.

