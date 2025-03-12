Dhonis, Rainas Reunite In Mussoorie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with Priyanka and Suresh Raina in Mussoorie on Tuesday evening for the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister.



Pant's elder sister Sakshi will tie the knot with Ankit Choudhary on Wednesday.

Dhoni and Raina share a strong bonding since their playing days for India and Chennai Super Kings.





Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw was also in attendance and met Dhoni and Raina.



Dhoni took a break from Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2025 to attend the wedding with his family.

CSK legend Dhoni, who was retained at Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player, will play in his 18th IPL season which starts on March 22.



Raina, who retired from cricket in 2020, has since taken up commentary.