HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dhonis, Rainas Reunite In Mussoorie

Dhonis, Rainas Reunite In Mussoorie

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 11:23 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with Priyanka and Suresh Raina in Mussoorie on Tuesday evening for the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister.

Pant's elder sister Sakshi will tie the knot with Ankit Choudhary on Wednesday.

Dhoni and Raina share a strong bonding since their playing days for India and Chennai Super Kings.

Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw was also in attendance and met Dhoni and Raina.

Dhoni took a break from Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2025 to attend the wedding with his family.

 

CSK legend Dhoni, who was retained at Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player, will play in his 18th IPL season which starts on March 22.

Raina, who retired from cricket in 2020, has since taken up commentary.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni
Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni
Champions Trophy: Is Axar Patel Most Valuable Player?
Champions Trophy: Is Axar Patel Most Valuable Player?
Spot Varun Chakravarthy In This Film!
Spot Varun Chakravarthy In This Film!
Kohli Kissed, Rohit Hugged It
Kohli Kissed, Rohit Hugged It
The Champions Return Home!
The Champions Return Home!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

webstory image 2

8 Recipes With Super Greens

webstory image 3

13 Tallest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Pakistan train hijack: Families panic, blasts govt2:51

Pakistan train hijack: Families panic, blasts govt

Devotees enjoy 'Panghat Holi' in Vrindavan3:18

Devotees enjoy 'Panghat Holi' in Vrindavan

Pak train hijack: Several hostages arrive safely in Quetta, many still missing3:03

Pak train hijack: Several hostages arrive safely in...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD