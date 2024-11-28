Did You Know Dhoni Could Pout?

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a rare public appearance with wife Sakshi Dhoni at a recent Salim-Sulaiman concert in Meerut.

The couple's presence at the event sent fans into a frenzy, eager to catch a glimpse of the legendary cricketer.

Sakshi shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram, including a selfie with Dhoni that quickly went viral. The image captured Dhoni in a stylish black kurta, striking a pose that surprised and delighted fans.

The event was also attended by Dhoni's former team-mate Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife Devanshi Singh.

Fans couldn't get enough of Dhoni's rare playful moment. One amused follower commented, 'Did Mahi really pout?' Another fan hailed it as the 'best selfie of the year.'

The evening was equally memorable for Salim-Sulaiman, who expressed their delight in performing for Dhoni.

'What do I say -- Dhoni, you made Chak De! one of the most special milestones for us by lifting that trophy and bringing it home! What a memorable time spent last night,' Salim-Sulaiman captioned their post, celebrating their cherished interaction with the incomparable Thala.