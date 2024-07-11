'I am sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that's what I'm trying to focus on to stop myself crying.'

IMAGE: Jimmy Anderson appeals successfully for the wicket of West Indies batter Jayden Seales during Day 1 of the Lord's Test on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England dominated the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday but the focus was firmly on fast bowling great James Anderson.

Gus Atkinson stole the show with a seven wicket haul on debut to send the West Indies packing for 121 on day one of the first Test before England replied with 189/3 at the close, giving them a lead of 68.

IMAGE: Jimmy celebrates with team-mates after taking Jayden Seales' wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Anderson, playing in his 188th and final Test before retirement, claimed his 701st wicket. He brought the West Indies innings to a close with the final wicket of Jayden Seales (2).



Anderson is third on the all-time Test wicket-takers list and needs seven more to join Australian Shane Warne (708) in second place behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

IMAGE: Jimmy's daughters Lola and Ruby ring the 5-minute bell ahead of the start of the Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

'All set to give it everything one last time,' Jimmy said on Instagram ahead of the start of his final Test.

The 41 year old was told by the England team management that they are looking at the future -- the 2025-2026 Ashes tour -- with the focus on young pace bowlers.

'I knew it had to end at some point, whether it's now or a year or two years,' said Anderson, the first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets.



"'The fact that it's now is just something that I've got to deal with and accept.'

IMAGE: Jimmy is the first pace bowler to reach 700 wickets in Test cricket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Jimmy will stay connected to the England cricket team. After his retirement, he will immediately join the England team as a mentor.



'I am trying not to think too much about the game itself yet, or how I'd feel about it. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win,' he said.

IMAGE: Jimmy lines up with his team-mates during the national anthem. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

'I am sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that's what I'm trying to focus on to stop myself crying.'

Meanwhile, Atkinson said he had benefited by not being in the limelight, with the public most keen to see Jimmy's final appearance.

IMAGE: James Anderson with Captain Ben Stokes. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

'The focus was on Jimmy so it was nice to go under the radar a bit and just focus on performing as best as I could,' Atkinson said.

IMAGE: Jimmy gets a huge cheer from the fans at Lord's as he takes the field at start of Day 1. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

'To be out there alongside Jimmy in his final Test was incredible, being in the Long Room, Jimmy leading us on the pitch was a pretty surreal moment,' Atkinson said, referring to the hall at Lord's.