Ritika's Touching Farewell To Dravid

Ritika's Touching Farewell To Dravid

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 10, 2024 16:30 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

wife, Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, posted a heartfelt farewell to Rahul Dravid who stepped down as the head coach for Team India last week.

Dravid's departure marks the end of a historic era in Indian cricket, defined by their second T20 World Cup win and the end of an 11-year ICC Trophy drought.

Days after India's triumph, Rohit paid tribute to Dravid in a special Instagram post. In his message, he fondly referred to Dravid as his 'work wife', a term Ritika had used for the coach.

Ritika's response to the post reflected the deep bond their family had formed with Dravid. She expressed how much they would miss him, particularly their daughter Samaira.

Ritika Sajdeh

'So many emotions! You mean so much to our entire family. You will be missed so, so much,' Ritika posted in her Instagram story. 'I think Sammy will miss you most of all.'

