Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smriti Mandhana Sparks Dating Rumours

Smriti Mandhana Sparks Dating Rumours

By REIFF CRICKET
July 10, 2024 11:12 IST
Smriti Mandhana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Cricket star Smriti Mandhana sparked relationship rumours by celebrating a 5th anniversary with Composer Palash Muchhal on Instagram.

 

Smriti Mandhana

Palash shared a photo of them cutting a cake with the caption '5' .

This post seemingly confirms their long-rumoured romance. Smriti responded with three hearts in the comments, and Palash's singer sister Palak Muchhal added, 'My cuties'.

Previously, Mandhana had wished Muchhal a happy birthday on social media.

Smriti Mandhana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

While the couple haven't officially confirmed their relationship, this social media exchange suggests they're more than just friends.

REIFF CRICKET
