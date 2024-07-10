'I Wish Sunny Scores Another Century'

'He is the best technically sound batsman I have seen till date and that too without a helmet.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Gavaskar/Instagram

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar celebrate his landmark 75th birthday on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.



Rated as one of the best ever batters in the history of Test cricket, he was the first batter to score 10,000 runs in the five-day format and also the first to get to 30 centuries.

Former team-mate Syed Kirmani believes cricket hasn't seen a technically sound batter like the Bombay batting great.



"Sunil Gavaskar is a real source of inspiration and motivation to the younger generations," Kirmani tells Rediff.com's Harish Kotian.



"My good wishes to Sunny on getting on to the platinum year. Many, many congratulations to him. His legacy should carry on, the way he has disciplined himself right throughout and even after his cricketing career that should carry on.



He is a model of concentration, determination and dedication -- the best technically sound batsman I have seen till date and that too without a helmet.



He played some of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game, no quick bowler of this era is anywhere near to the fast bowlers we had then like Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and others.



Sunil Gavaskar is a real source of inspiration and motivation to the younger generations. I have known him from his school days, we grew up together. We have shared some great pleasantries on the field and off the field as well. I wish him every success in the years to come."

IMAGE: Syed Kirmani with Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: BCCI/X

"He has been so consistent in scoring centuries, he was the first one to equal the great Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries. In the same way, I wish Sunny achieves another century off the field which he will definitely complete because of his discipline in life. He has got great stamina, he has continued to contribute his experience to Indian cricket, on the field and off the field as an expert commentator.



He has invited us everyone from the 1983 team to Mumbai to celebrate his 75th birthday. I am sure Kapil and a few of the other guys might make it depending on their availability.

We the players of the 1983 team are in touch with each other daily on the WhatsApp group, we keep talking to each other. I will be unable to make it to Mumbai for the birthday party but I will definitely wish him on the special day.



I will also be celebrating my 75th birthday this coming December on 29th. Vishy (Gundappa Viswanath) was the first one to get to the 75 mark earlier this year, then Sunil and after that it will be my turn in December.

We three have been close since school time and we grew up together. We share a close friendship and great bonding between the three of us.



Vishy and myself were very close to Sunny from the initial stages, from my side it was school onwards, then domestic cricket and other tournaments whenever we played against each other during Ranji Trophy games.



There was never a single day when Sunny didn't invite us to his house to meet his family, his parents, his sisters, they were all affectionate towards Vishy and me."