Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid with Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, left, Fielding Coach T Dilip, second from left, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey, right. Photograph: BCCI

Following India's win against South Africa, the BCCI announced a prize pool of Rs 125 crore for the team and support staff.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid's initial share was Rs 5 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 2.5 crore allocated to the other coaches.

According to a Hindustan Times newspaper report, Dravid requested the BCCI to reduce his reward to match that of his colleagues. He felt it wouldn't be right to receive a larger sum than the batting, bowling, and fielding coaches who played a crucial role in the team's success.

The BCCI has acknowledged his sentiment and respected his decision.

In 2018, when he led India's Under-19 team to World Cup glory, a similar situation arose.

While Dravid's initial share of rhe BCCI bonus was significantly higher than the support staff's, Dravid advocated for an equal distribution. Recognising his leadership, the BCCI revised the award structure, ensuring everyone received the same amount.