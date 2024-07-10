PIX: Atkinson scalps seven wickets on England debut!

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between England and West Indies played at Lord's Cricket Ground, England

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson celebrates his five-wicket-haul after taking the wicket of West Indies' Joshua Da Silva, caught out by Jamie Smith. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson took seven wickets on his debut as England bowled West Indies out for 121 on the opening day of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday.

James Anderson claimed his 701st wicket in his final test before retiring but Atkinson stole the show, finishing with seven for 45, just short of the best figures by an Englishman on debut - Dominic Cork's seven for 43, also against the West Indies in 1995.

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson celebrates his five-wicket-haul with teammates. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

Anderson's 701 test wickets is the third-highest tally of all time. He needs seven more to join Australian Shane Warne (708) in second place on the all-time list behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

IMAGE: England's James Anderson in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

In the morning session, Atkinson claimed the wicket of captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) with his second ball of the day, and dismissed left-hander Kirk McKenzie for one.

After lunch Alick Athanaze (23) and Kavem Hodge began a rebuilding operation, only for Atkinson to remove the former with a ball edged for a comfortable catch to Joe Root in the slips.

IMAGE: West Indies' Mikyle Louis in action with England's Ben Stokes. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

With his next ball Atkinson took out Jason Holder (0), back in the touring side's squad after nearly a year away.

Two balls later, Atkinson made it five wickets on his debut, whistling down a rapid delivery which Joshua da Silva (0) got barely a touch on as it went through for a catch to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, leaving West Indies in deep trouble on 88 for six.