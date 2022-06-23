On this day: India won the ICC Champions Trophy

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

June 23, 2013 is a landmark day not just for Indian cricket but also for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It was on this day that the MS Dhoni-led team beat England by five runs in a rain-curtailed final in Birmingham to win the ICC Champions Trophy.

This victory was special for Dhoni as he became the only captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup (2011) & WT20 (2007).

The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game.

After frustrating showers reduced the final to 20-overs-per-side, India posted 129 for seven and then restricted England to 124 for eight in a topsy-turvy game that went down to the wire.

Jadeja shone with bat and ball, hitting a quick 33 not out in the closing overs before bagging two wickets for 24 runs.

The sizeable Indian crowd erupted in joy when Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) completed the final over, with James Tredwell unable to hit the required six off the last delivery.