News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » On this day: India won the ICC Champions Trophy

On this day: India won the ICC Champions Trophy

By Rediff Cricket
June 23, 2022 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

June 23, 2013 is a landmark day not just for Indian cricket but also for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It was on this day that the MS Dhoni-led team beat England by five runs in a rain-curtailed final in Birmingham to win the ICC Champions Trophy.

 

This victory was special for Dhoni as he became the only captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup (2011) & WT20 (2007).

The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game.

After frustrating showers reduced the final to 20-overs-per-side, India posted 129 for seven and then restricted England to 124 for eight in a topsy-turvy game that went down to the wire.

Jadeja shone with bat and ball, hitting a quick 33 not out in the closing overs before bagging two wickets for 24 runs.

The sizeable Indian crowd erupted in joy when Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) completed the final over, with James Tredwell unable to hit the required six off the last delivery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli tested positive for COVID after Maldives vacay
Kohli tested positive for COVID after Maldives vacay
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Chahar's rehab to continue for another month
Chahar's rehab to continue for another month
Meet halfway to put ties back on track: China to India
Meet halfway to put ties back on track: China to India
Nadal's calendar Slam bid faces Djokovic challenge
Nadal's calendar Slam bid faces Djokovic challenge
'Kyrgios poised for major breakthrough at Wimbledon'
'Kyrgios poised for major breakthrough at Wimbledon'
HC bars AIADMK from discussing single leadership
HC bars AIADMK from discussing single leadership

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'

'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'

Dravid Takes Charge!

Dravid Takes Charge!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances