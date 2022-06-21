News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahar's rehab to continue for another month at NCA

Chahar's rehab to continue for another month at NCA

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 18:55 IST
Seamer Deepak Chahar sustained injury during the home series against the West Indies in February

IMAGE: Seamer Deepak Chahar sustained injury during the home series against the West Indies earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

India's T20 specialist Deepak Chahar will take four to five more weeks to completely recover from the hamstring injury, which had kept him out of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pacer Chahar and another centrally-contracted cricketer Washington Sundar, recovering from a hand injury, are currently doing their rehabilitation at NCA along with the likes of T Natarajan.

 

In another significant development, spin all-rounder Washington is set to fly to England to play for leading county side Lancashire.

"Washington is nearing full fitness and he needs a lot of game time, which he will get only in red ball cricket. He is going to play for Lancashire and this exposure will do him a world of good," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

WI tour or Asia Cup could be Chahar's comeback vehicle

Chahar, who sustained injury during home series against West Indies in Kolkata, looked in good shape during his morning session at the NCA.

"I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab programme right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit," Chahar told PTI after his rehab session.

The Rajasthan seamer admitted that it will not be possible for him to get fit by the time India play T20 series against England in the second week of July.

"It's a step-by-step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club level games to check my fitness," Chahar said

He looked very comfortable when he batted for a considerable amount of time.

So, can one expect that he will be fit for tour of West Indies?

"I can't say that but I will definitely try and get fit by then. Let's see," the swing bowler said.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7 in West Indies.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
