Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'

'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'

By Rediff Cricket
June 23, 2022 09:30 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant failed to make an impact with the bat against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant made his debut as India's captain in the recent five match T20I series against South Africa.

With two losses and two wins, Pant had a mixed start to his reign. Pant, who was selected captain when K L Rahul was injured, struggled to adjust to his new role.

If it was up to former BCCI selector and India coach Madan Lal, Pant wouldn't have been given the role in the first place.

The former cricketer, speaking on Sports Tak, however, feels that captaincy has come too early for Pant.

 

'I would have stopped him from becoming captain. Wouldn't have allowed it. Because such a player needs to be given this responsibility later. Becoming an India captain is a big deal. He is a youngster. He isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The longer he plays, he will gain more maturity,' Madan Lal said.

When it comes to white-ball cricket, the 24 year old hasn't convinced everyone with his performances. While there's no denying the potential the wicket-keeper batter has, he isn't consistent enough with the bat, which is a worry for many.

Madan Lal feels Pant needs to be more consistent with his game before being given a huge responsibility like captaincy.

'Over the next two years, if he can take his game to the next level, then he can be a good captain, can deal with things maturely. This is a player of a different nature. M S Dhoni was a quiet and cool captain, which suited him as captain. Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter,' Madan Lal said.

'I'm not saying Pant shouldn't be swinging his bat,' Madan Lal explained, 'but if he can play with a little more maturity, it would be great.'

